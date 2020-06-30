All apartments in Los Angeles
6350 PRIMROSE Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 12:37 PM

6350 PRIMROSE Avenue

6350 Primrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood United
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6350 Primrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exceptional brand new modern home for lease nestled in the base of the Hollywood Hills. Designed and built by Giraffe, the sleek turnkey home has over 2200 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The open concept main living space includes two large balconies, a fireplace and a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and Samsung stainless-steel appliances. High ceilings, recessed lighting and oak wood floors throughout and a beautiful floating staircase that leads you to all of the bedrooms with ensuite baths. The home is complete with a 2-car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer included. Centrally located to Hollywood, Los Feliz and many other desirable neighborhoods with nightlife, trendy shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to the 101 Freeway and all the Burbank studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue have any available units?
6350 PRIMROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue have?
Some of 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6350 PRIMROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6350 PRIMROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

