6350 PRIMROSE Avenue

Exceptional brand new modern home for lease nestled in the base of the Hollywood Hills. Designed and built by Giraffe, the sleek turnkey home has over 2200 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The open concept main living space includes two large balconies, a fireplace and a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and Samsung stainless-steel appliances. High ceilings, recessed lighting and oak wood floors throughout and a beautiful floating staircase that leads you to all of the bedrooms with ensuite baths. The home is complete with a 2-car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer included. Centrally located to Hollywood, Los Feliz and many other desirable neighborhoods with nightlife, trendy shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to the 101 Freeway and all the Burbank studios.