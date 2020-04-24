6339 Simpson Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Home for rent is part of a Triplex. Please note the house for lease is the FRONT HOUSE. This Light, bright, and spacious 3

bedrooms, 2 baths home is Updated and boasts wood floors, recessed lighting, crown & base molding through out. You'll be

welcomed into a spacious living room with beautiful windows which offer amazing lighting to this great space. The modern

kitchen has ample storage, granite counter tops, and tiled floors. Master bedroom has skylight and walk in closet with some

built-in shelves, while the Master bath offers a large tiled shower with bath seat. Other features include gated entry, lots of

parking spaces, and private laundry. This is a really nice rental home.