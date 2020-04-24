All apartments in Los Angeles
6339 Simpson Avenue

6339 N Simpson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6339 N Simpson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Home for rent is part of a Triplex. Please note the house for lease is the FRONT HOUSE. This Light, bright, and spacious 3
bedrooms, 2 baths home is Updated and boasts wood floors, recessed lighting, crown & base molding through out. You'll be
welcomed into a spacious living room with beautiful windows which offer amazing lighting to this great space. The modern
kitchen has ample storage, granite counter tops, and tiled floors. Master bedroom has skylight and walk in closet with some
built-in shelves, while the Master bath offers a large tiled shower with bath seat. Other features include gated entry, lots of
parking spaces, and private laundry. This is a really nice rental home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6339 Simpson Avenue have any available units?
6339 Simpson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6339 Simpson Avenue have?
Some of 6339 Simpson Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking.
Is 6339 Simpson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6339 Simpson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6339 Simpson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6339 Simpson Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 6339 Simpson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6339 Simpson Avenue offers parking.
Does 6339 Simpson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6339 Simpson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6339 Simpson Avenue have a pool?
No, 6339 Simpson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6339 Simpson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6339 Simpson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6339 Simpson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6339 Simpson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
