Los Angeles, CA
626 Silver Lake Boulevard
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

626 Silver Lake Boulevard

626 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

626 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to 626 Silver Lake Boulevard
Remodeled Top Unit with Roof Deck! This updated top-floor unit is conveniently located in the exclusive and desirable Silver Lake area with quick access to the freeway, Sunset Blvd, schools, parks, restaurants, shopping and public transportation! It features two large bedrooms, one bathroom with a nice deck to enjoy the weather and relax. It has a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops; upgraded bathroom; updated floors and lots of natural light; energy efficient dual pane windows and an air conditioner to keep you cool and comfortable in the summer months. This unit is one of a kind and has many of the harder to find features in today's rental market: Includes appliances stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer; two parking spots (including 1 garaged); inside laundry; gated driveway, enclosed back yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade, best of all it is pet friendly small dogs and cats are allowed. This Unit is one of a kind and it is going lease fast, inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Silver Lake Boulevard have any available units?
626 Silver Lake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Silver Lake Boulevard have?
Some of 626 Silver Lake Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Silver Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
626 Silver Lake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Silver Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 Silver Lake Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 626 Silver Lake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 626 Silver Lake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 626 Silver Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 Silver Lake Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Silver Lake Boulevard have a pool?
No, 626 Silver Lake Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 626 Silver Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 626 Silver Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Silver Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Silver Lake Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
