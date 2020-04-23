Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to 626 Silver Lake Boulevard

Remodeled Top Unit with Roof Deck! This updated top-floor unit is conveniently located in the exclusive and desirable Silver Lake area with quick access to the freeway, Sunset Blvd, schools, parks, restaurants, shopping and public transportation! It features two large bedrooms, one bathroom with a nice deck to enjoy the weather and relax. It has a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops; upgraded bathroom; updated floors and lots of natural light; energy efficient dual pane windows and an air conditioner to keep you cool and comfortable in the summer months. This unit is one of a kind and has many of the harder to find features in today's rental market: Includes appliances stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer; two parking spots (including 1 garaged); inside laundry; gated driveway, enclosed back yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade, best of all it is pet friendly small dogs and cats are allowed. This Unit is one of a kind and it is going lease fast, inquire today!