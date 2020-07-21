All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

625 W 92nd St

625 West 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 West 92nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy Upper 1BD/1BA Unit Available in South Los Angeles ( SECTION 8 OK) - Open House Monday 10/07/2019 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Showing Instructions: Please call/text Jackie (424) 284 - 9592 to schedule a showing. Owner looking to make a decision ASAP!

Spacious and Updated Upper level 1BD/1BA unit is a must see! comes with Full Kitchen and Spacious Bedroom. Stop by today!

Amenities Include:
*Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout
* Custom Paint
* Large kitchen (Includes Stove and Refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space)
* Cozy Living Room
* Large Bedroom
* Bathroom with custom tile
* Good size closet Space

Exterior
* 1 Car Assigned Parking in Secured Parking Garage
* Secure Gated Entry

Security
* Video Security - Closed Circuit Monitored Building

Centrally located close to Shopping, and public transportation! Minutes from DTLA! Stop by today!

Terms
Address: 625 W 92nd St Unit 12 Los Angeles
Monthly Rent $1475
Security Deposit $1475
Utilities: Water/ Trash
Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space
Animals Allowed: Y w/Pet Security Deposit (Cats OK & Small Dogs Under 25lbs)
Pet Security Deposit $300.00 per animal (max 2)

Section 8 Participation: YES
Owner Guidelines for Section 8 Applicant
Verifiable Income: Min 1x rent
Credit Fico Min 585
No Evictions

Rental Application: Visit our website www.laexpressleasing.com click on available rentals.

(RLNE5183523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

