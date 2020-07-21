Amenities

Cozy Upper 1BD/1BA Unit Available in South Los Angeles ( SECTION 8 OK) - Open House Monday 10/07/2019 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm



Showing Instructions: Please call/text Jackie (424) 284 - 9592 to schedule a showing. Owner looking to make a decision ASAP!



Spacious and Updated Upper level 1BD/1BA unit is a must see! comes with Full Kitchen and Spacious Bedroom. Stop by today!



Amenities Include:

*Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout

* Custom Paint

* Large kitchen (Includes Stove and Refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space)

* Cozy Living Room

* Large Bedroom

* Bathroom with custom tile

* Good size closet Space



Exterior

* 1 Car Assigned Parking in Secured Parking Garage

* Secure Gated Entry



Security

* Video Security - Closed Circuit Monitored Building



Centrally located close to Shopping, and public transportation! Minutes from DTLA! Stop by today!



Terms

Address: 625 W 92nd St Unit 12 Los Angeles

Monthly Rent $1475

Security Deposit $1475

Utilities: Water/ Trash

Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space

Animals Allowed: Y w/Pet Security Deposit (Cats OK & Small Dogs Under 25lbs)

Pet Security Deposit $300.00 per animal (max 2)



Section 8 Participation: YES

Owner Guidelines for Section 8 Applicant

Verifiable Income: Min 1x rent

Credit Fico Min 585

No Evictions



Rental Application: Visit our website www.laexpressleasing.com click on available rentals.



(RLNE5183523)