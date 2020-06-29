All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

6241 CRESCENT PARK W

6241 South Crescent Park West · No Longer Available
Location

6241 South Crescent Park West, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
Welcome to the Dorian! This single level condo offers 3 bedrooms + den/office. Naturally lit unit w/an abundance of wall to wall window & green belt views. Wood floors throughout the living areas, recessed lighting, laundry room w/side by side appliances. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances & opens to balcony/dining area while offering space for a breakfast nook. Spacious master suite features sitting area, walk in closet , separate soaking tub & seamless tiled shower. 2nd bedroom also offers a walk in closet & adjacent full bath is shared w/3rd bedroom which boasts custom closet & built-ins. Side by side parking. Building amenities include gym, billiards lounge & additional storage room. Live in modern comfort with all the benefits that the PV community has to offer. Amenities include daily shuttles, clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, conference room, theater, basketball courts, play grounds, dog parks, just to name a few. Minutes to beaches, LAX, shops & restaurants.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6241 CRESCENT PARK W have any available units?
6241 CRESCENT PARK W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6241 CRESCENT PARK W have?
Some of 6241 CRESCENT PARK W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6241 CRESCENT PARK W currently offering any rent specials?
6241 CRESCENT PARK W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6241 CRESCENT PARK W pet-friendly?
Yes, 6241 CRESCENT PARK W is pet friendly.
Does 6241 CRESCENT PARK W offer parking?
Yes, 6241 CRESCENT PARK W offers parking.
Does 6241 CRESCENT PARK W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6241 CRESCENT PARK W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6241 CRESCENT PARK W have a pool?
Yes, 6241 CRESCENT PARK W has a pool.
Does 6241 CRESCENT PARK W have accessible units?
No, 6241 CRESCENT PARK W does not have accessible units.
Does 6241 CRESCENT PARK W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6241 CRESCENT PARK W has units with dishwashers.

