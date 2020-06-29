6241 CRESCENT PARK W

Amenities

Welcome to the Dorian! This single level condo offers 3 bedrooms + den/office. Naturally lit unit w/an abundance of wall to wall window & green belt views. Wood floors throughout the living areas, recessed lighting, laundry room w/side by side appliances. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances & opens to balcony/dining area while offering space for a breakfast nook. Spacious master suite features sitting area, walk in closet , separate soaking tub & seamless tiled shower. 2nd bedroom also offers a walk in closet & adjacent full bath is shared w/3rd bedroom which boasts custom closet & built-ins. Side by side parking. Building amenities include gym, billiards lounge & additional storage room. Live in modern comfort with all the benefits that the PV community has to offer. Amenities include daily shuttles, clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, conference room, theater, basketball courts, play grounds, dog parks, just to name a few. Minutes to beaches, LAX, shops & restaurants.