6236 Capistrano Avenue

Welcome to this outstanding and completely remodeled 1-story Woodland Hills home! Spacious, and with a pool! Featuring 4 beds, 3 baths, and apporoximantly 2,500 sqft. sitting on a 17,000 sqft. lot. Brand new windows and sliding doors throughout, allowing amazing natural lighting. Recessed lights throughout the home with a seamless and gorgeous finish. Spacious living area has custom tiled fireplace, with whole home’s exterior / interior newly painted. Home has brand new doors and handles, brand new flooring / tile through entire home and kitchen, with laminate wood style flooring in all the bedrooms. Separate dining area with natural lighting with views of the large backyard and pool. Custom eat-in kitchen with stainless steel Kitchen-Aid stove and dishwasher, brand new white cabinets and hardware which has large amounts of cabinet space. Quartz counter tops and bar overhang in kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Amazing Master bedroom with grand closet space. Completely remodeled showers with new floors, and wall tiles. Dual central HVAC systems, large washer / dryer area, and 2 car attached garage. Beautiful spacious and green backyard with completely redone landscaping and hardscape, and a completely re-plastered, brand new pool! Home in best location, which is in walking distance to the Woodland Hills “Village”, shops, restaurants, and Mall. This is a must see, perfect home.