6236 Capistrano Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:44 PM

6236 Capistrano Avenue

6236 Capistrano Avenue · (818) 825-1969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6236 Capistrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,990

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this outstanding and completely remodeled 1-story Woodland Hills home! Spacious, and with a pool! Featuring 4 beds, 3 baths, and apporoximantly 2,500 sqft. sitting on a 17,000 sqft. lot. Brand new windows and sliding doors throughout, allowing amazing natural lighting. Recessed lights throughout the home with a seamless and gorgeous finish. Spacious living area has custom tiled fireplace, with whole home’s exterior / interior newly painted. Home has brand new doors and handles, brand new flooring / tile through entire home and kitchen, with laminate wood style flooring in all the bedrooms. Separate dining area with natural lighting with views of the large backyard and pool. Custom eat-in kitchen with stainless steel Kitchen-Aid stove and dishwasher, brand new white cabinets and hardware which has large amounts of cabinet space. Quartz counter tops and bar overhang in kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Amazing Master bedroom with grand closet space. Completely remodeled showers with new floors, and wall tiles. Dual central HVAC systems, large washer / dryer area, and 2 car attached garage. Beautiful spacious and green backyard with completely redone landscaping and hardscape, and a completely re-plastered, brand new pool! Home in best location, which is in walking distance to the Woodland Hills “Village”, shops, restaurants, and Mall. This is a must see, perfect home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6236 Capistrano Avenue have any available units?
6236 Capistrano Avenue has a unit available for $6,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6236 Capistrano Avenue have?
Some of 6236 Capistrano Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6236 Capistrano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6236 Capistrano Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 Capistrano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6236 Capistrano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6236 Capistrano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6236 Capistrano Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6236 Capistrano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6236 Capistrano Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 Capistrano Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6236 Capistrano Avenue has a pool.
Does 6236 Capistrano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6236 Capistrano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 Capistrano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6236 Capistrano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
