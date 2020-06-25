All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6224 Nita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6224 Nita
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

6224 Nita

6224 Nita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6224 Nita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This Warner Center 3 bedroom , 2.5 bathroom 1600 Sq ft remodeled townhouse has it all! Featuring, vaulted Ceilings , wood floors, mirrored closet doors, recessed lighting ,plantation shutters and a floor to ceiling fireplace. The granite kitchen offers all Viking steel appliances, which include a refrigerator , breakfast bar and an abundance of cabinets. The separate laundry room includes a washer and dryer and cabinets. The large master suite offers three closets, skylight and sitting area. In addition, There is an attached 2 car garage with built in storage cabinets. A private flagstone courtyard with a bbq and outdoor seating, further enhance the property. HOA limits one pet under 30 lbs . NO SMOKERS and GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST. Includes all utilities, linens, fully stocked kitchen and weekly maid service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 Nita have any available units?
6224 Nita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 Nita have?
Some of 6224 Nita's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 Nita currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Nita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Nita pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 Nita is pet friendly.
Does 6224 Nita offer parking?
Yes, 6224 Nita offers parking.
Does 6224 Nita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6224 Nita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Nita have a pool?
No, 6224 Nita does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Nita have accessible units?
No, 6224 Nita does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Nita have units with dishwashers?
No, 6224 Nita does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College