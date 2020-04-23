All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:04 PM

6220 Nita Avenue

6220 Nita Avenue · (818) 970-8773
Location

6220 Nita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your new townhome just blocks from the Topanga Mall, The Village & the 101. This impressive townhome boasts 2 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms & a total of 1,888 square feet in the largest floorplan of its kind in this development. This is a corner unit with neighbors only on one side for that extra bit of privacy. Hardwood floors cover the main entry way and living areas on the first level. The dining area is big enough for a table for 10 and the kitchen is conveniently located rightbehind the dining area. A laundry room is located just off the kitchen & includes a full-size washer & dryer. Up the stairs towards the bedrooms you will find a full bathroom right next to the guest bedroom. This bedroom is HUGE & comes with high ceilings, a wet bar & a walk-in closet. Across the way through the double doors is the newly carpeted master bedroom. This room can easily fit a king-size bed & comes with multiple closets all complete with sliding mirrored doors & a dual-sink vanity. The master bathroom also lets you choose between a tub or a shower. The size of this property cannot be ignored and MUST be seen in-person! With a two-car garage and extra storage space below, this is the perfect home for anyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Nita Avenue have any available units?
6220 Nita Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6220 Nita Avenue have?
Some of 6220 Nita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 Nita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Nita Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Nita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6220 Nita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6220 Nita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Nita Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6220 Nita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6220 Nita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Nita Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6220 Nita Avenue has a pool.
Does 6220 Nita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6220 Nita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Nita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6220 Nita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
