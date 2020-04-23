6220 Nita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to your new townhome just blocks from the Topanga Mall, The Village & the 101. This impressive townhome boasts 2 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms & a total of 1,888 square feet in the largest floorplan of its kind in this development. This is a corner unit with neighbors only on one side for that extra bit of privacy. Hardwood floors cover the main entry way and living areas on the first level. The dining area is big enough for a table for 10 and the kitchen is conveniently located rightbehind the dining area. A laundry room is located just off the kitchen & includes a full-size washer & dryer. Up the stairs towards the bedrooms you will find a full bathroom right next to the guest bedroom. This bedroom is HUGE & comes with high ceilings, a wet bar & a walk-in closet. Across the way through the double doors is the newly carpeted master bedroom. This room can easily fit a king-size bed & comes with multiple closets all complete with sliding mirrored doors & a dual-sink vanity. The master bathroom also lets you choose between a tub or a shower. The size of this property cannot be ignored and MUST be seen in-person! With a two-car garage and extra storage space below, this is the perfect home for anyone!