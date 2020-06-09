615 S Rampart Blvd

Amenities

This apartment is a charming and cozy studio, 'partialy newly renovated', located near korea town!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally this unit has lots of closet space as well and the complex peatures a common area for all tenants to enjoy .



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freashly painted*

*parquet wood flooring throughtout*

*newly renovated bathroom*

*home warming bath tiles*

*warm spot lighting in room with dimmer*

*lots of natural light*



building features:

*wash and dryer on site*

*common area*



utilities:

all utilities included!!!



Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,250.00, DEPOSIT $1,250.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278



(RLNE4509304)