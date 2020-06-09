All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

615 S Rampart Blvd

615 South Rampart Boulevard
Location

615 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a charming and cozy studio, 'partialy newly renovated', located near korea town!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally this unit has lots of closet space as well and the complex peatures a common area for all tenants to enjoy .

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout*
*newly renovated bathroom*
*home warming bath tiles*
*warm spot lighting in room with dimmer*
*lots of natural light*

building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*common area*

utilities:
all utilities included!!!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,250.00, DEPOSIT $1,250.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278

(RLNE4509304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

