5936 W. Luna Park

Luxury 4bed/3.5 bath in Faircrest Heights Los Angeles for Lease - Stunning 2015 tri-level construction located in the heart of Faircrest Heights. This beautiful single family home is part of a new gated 10 unit development. Four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this unit possesses a private roof deck with views of Los Angeles, private 2 car garage (with electric car plug hookups), private gated community. Carrera marble kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in the unit. Stainless steel appliances. Italian made Bertazzo stove! Grey tile backsplash kitchen. Dishwasher, large farm sink and refrigerator. Private deck and balcony. Recessed lights and crown molding throughout.



Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance.



(RLNE4193242)