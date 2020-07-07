All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5936 W. Luna Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5936 W. Luna Park
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

5936 W. Luna Park

5936 Luna Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5936 Luna Park, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury 4bed/3.5 bath in Faircrest Heights Los Angeles for Lease - Stunning 2015 tri-level construction located in the heart of Faircrest Heights. This beautiful single family home is part of a new gated 10 unit development. Four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this unit possesses a private roof deck with views of Los Angeles, private 2 car garage (with electric car plug hookups), private gated community. Carrera marble kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in the unit. Stainless steel appliances. Italian made Bertazzo stove! Grey tile backsplash kitchen. Dishwasher, large farm sink and refrigerator. Private deck and balcony. Recessed lights and crown molding throughout.

Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance.

(RLNE4193242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 W. Luna Park have any available units?
5936 W. Luna Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5936 W. Luna Park have?
Some of 5936 W. Luna Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 W. Luna Park currently offering any rent specials?
5936 W. Luna Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 W. Luna Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 5936 W. Luna Park is pet friendly.
Does 5936 W. Luna Park offer parking?
Yes, 5936 W. Luna Park offers parking.
Does 5936 W. Luna Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5936 W. Luna Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 W. Luna Park have a pool?
No, 5936 W. Luna Park does not have a pool.
Does 5936 W. Luna Park have accessible units?
No, 5936 W. Luna Park does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 W. Luna Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5936 W. Luna Park has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College