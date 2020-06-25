All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5931 Rhodes Ave

5931 Rhodes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5931 Rhodes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
A magnificent home in Valley Village is now open for rent. - A magnificent home in Valley Village is now open as a first time rental. This stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home is being offered fully furnished or unfurnished. The home boast 2 large size bedrooms at the front of the home with the over sized master bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home making it a great private retreat, the master bedroom boast a large walk in closet and 2 other wall to wall closets, resort style bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower and enough space in the bedroom for a seating/office area, the master bedroom opens out to the magnificent and tranquil back yard. The formal living and dining space which it's doubling as a game area at the moment, a magnificent chef kitchen with a gorgeous island and a chef pantry, family room with electric window treatment for the accordion doors to create a fabulous indoor outdoor space, the backyard boast a sparkling pool dining and seating space for all the family gatherings. This home is and entertainers delight. 3 car gated spaces. No garage accessibility. Contact us now!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4693258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5931 Rhodes Ave have any available units?
5931 Rhodes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5931 Rhodes Ave have?
Some of 5931 Rhodes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5931 Rhodes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5931 Rhodes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5931 Rhodes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5931 Rhodes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5931 Rhodes Ave offer parking?
No, 5931 Rhodes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5931 Rhodes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5931 Rhodes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5931 Rhodes Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5931 Rhodes Ave has a pool.
Does 5931 Rhodes Ave have accessible units?
No, 5931 Rhodes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5931 Rhodes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5931 Rhodes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

