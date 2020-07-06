Rent Calculator
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5869 ST DAUPHIN
5869 Dauphin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5869 Dauphin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mid City
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5869 ST DAUPHIN have any available units?
5869 ST DAUPHIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5869 ST DAUPHIN currently offering any rent specials?
5869 ST DAUPHIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5869 ST DAUPHIN pet-friendly?
No, 5869 ST DAUPHIN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5869 ST DAUPHIN offer parking?
Yes, 5869 ST DAUPHIN offers parking.
Does 5869 ST DAUPHIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5869 ST DAUPHIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5869 ST DAUPHIN have a pool?
No, 5869 ST DAUPHIN does not have a pool.
Does 5869 ST DAUPHIN have accessible units?
No, 5869 ST DAUPHIN does not have accessible units.
Does 5869 ST DAUPHIN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5869 ST DAUPHIN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5869 ST DAUPHIN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5869 ST DAUPHIN does not have units with air conditioning.
