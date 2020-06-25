5836 Camerford Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime nieghborhood of hollywood!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*large livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*mini kitchennet*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*parquet wood flooring*

*lots of natrual light*

*a/c in unit*



utilities:

water included!!!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,850.00, DEPOSIT $1,850.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4836597)