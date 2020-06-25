All apartments in Los Angeles
5836 Camerford Ave
5836 Camerford Ave

5836 Camerford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5836 Camerford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime nieghborhood of hollywood!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*mini kitchennet*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*lots of natrual light*
*a/c in unit*

utilities:
water included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,850.00, DEPOSIT $1,850.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4836597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Camerford Ave have any available units?
5836 Camerford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5836 Camerford Ave have?
Some of 5836 Camerford Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5836 Camerford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Camerford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Camerford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5836 Camerford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5836 Camerford Ave offer parking?
No, 5836 Camerford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5836 Camerford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 Camerford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Camerford Ave have a pool?
No, 5836 Camerford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Camerford Ave have accessible units?
No, 5836 Camerford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Camerford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5836 Camerford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
