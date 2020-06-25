All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

5770 Rolling Road

5770 Rolling Road · No Longer Available
Location

5770 Rolling Road, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Majestic, modern, custom-built 3 story home you have to see to believe. Located on a hill with a cul-de-sac off Topanga Canyon and Oxnard Street, this home features panoramic views of the the San Fernando Valley, including Warner Center Park and the Warner Center high-rises. Prime location nearby the Westfield Promenade Shopping Center. Located on top of the home, a staircase takes you to a private patio that offers 360 degree views. There is a spacious kitchen, dining room, living room with a bar and fireplace, and 3 car garage located on the top entry level floor. Go downstairs to the 2nd floor where 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms are located. Here, the master bedroom includes a walk-in closet. The master bath includes a jacuzzi and standing shower. Go down a second flight of stairs to the 3rd floor. Here, there is another bedroom and a bonus room ideal for a home theatre or wine cellar. Go outside to the massive deck which features beautiful views, as well as peek-a-boo windows you can look thru to see the below-ground swimming pool and jacuzzi. Below the deck, there is a gate that leads to a private semi-indoor/outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi with neon lights, a water fountain, and a waterfall. This home will wow you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5770 Rolling Road have any available units?
5770 Rolling Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5770 Rolling Road have?
Some of 5770 Rolling Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5770 Rolling Road currently offering any rent specials?
5770 Rolling Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5770 Rolling Road pet-friendly?
No, 5770 Rolling Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5770 Rolling Road offer parking?
Yes, 5770 Rolling Road offers parking.
Does 5770 Rolling Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5770 Rolling Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5770 Rolling Road have a pool?
Yes, 5770 Rolling Road has a pool.
Does 5770 Rolling Road have accessible units?
No, 5770 Rolling Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5770 Rolling Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5770 Rolling Road does not have units with dishwashers.
