5770 Rolling Road

Majestic, modern, custom-built 3 story home you have to see to believe. Located on a hill with a cul-de-sac off Topanga Canyon and Oxnard Street, this home features panoramic views of the the San Fernando Valley, including Warner Center Park and the Warner Center high-rises. Prime location nearby the Westfield Promenade Shopping Center. Located on top of the home, a staircase takes you to a private patio that offers 360 degree views. There is a spacious kitchen, dining room, living room with a bar and fireplace, and 3 car garage located on the top entry level floor. Go downstairs to the 2nd floor where 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms are located. Here, the master bedroom includes a walk-in closet. The master bath includes a jacuzzi and standing shower. Go down a second flight of stairs to the 3rd floor. Here, there is another bedroom and a bonus room ideal for a home theatre or wine cellar. Go outside to the massive deck which features beautiful views, as well as peek-a-boo windows you can look thru to see the below-ground swimming pool and jacuzzi. Below the deck, there is a gate that leads to a private semi-indoor/outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi with neon lights, a water fountain, and a waterfall. This home will wow you.