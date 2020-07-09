All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

576 MUSKINGUM Avenue

576 Muskingum Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

576 Muskingum Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fall in love with this charming traditional El Medio Bluff home. Enjoy walking to the farmers market at Pali High on Sundays and the close proximity to the newly revamped Palisades Village. Sitting on a 6,749sf lot this home features bright natural light throughout with two bedrooms situated in front and a beautiful master bedroom with an on-suite bathroom that opens to a private backyard. There is also a bonus room off the back of the two-car garage perfect for a home office or art studio. Property is fully gated for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue have any available units?
576 MUSKINGUM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue have?
Some of 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
576 MUSKINGUM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue offers parking.
Does 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue have a pool?
No, 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 576 MUSKINGUM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
