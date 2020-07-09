576 MUSKINGUM Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fall in love with this charming traditional El Medio Bluff home. Enjoy walking to the farmers market at Pali High on Sundays and the close proximity to the newly revamped Palisades Village. Sitting on a 6,749sf lot this home features bright natural light throughout with two bedrooms situated in front and a beautiful master bedroom with an on-suite bathroom that opens to a private backyard. There is also a bonus room off the back of the two-car garage perfect for a home office or art studio. Property is fully gated for pets.