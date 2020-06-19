5753 White Oak Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking guest parking

Fabulous 2 bed/2 ½ bath townhome style condo for rent in Encino. This 1,310 sq ft unit was built in 2006 and features a living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a gas fireplace that leads out to the balcony. The kitchen is open to the living room and includes granite counters, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with the master containing a walk-in closet and private balcony. The spacious master bath has dual sinks, granite counters, large bathtub and separate shower. The guest bedroom contains large mirrored closet doors along with a private bathroom with granite counters and recessed lighting. The downstairs also includes a guest bathroom with pedestal sink as well as stacked washer/dryer. Secured building with storage space and underground parking including two single spots in addition to guest parking. Fantastic location in Encino within close proximity to the dog park, Farmer’s market, Metro Orange Line, shopping and restaurants.