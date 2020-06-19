All apartments in Los Angeles
5753 White Oak Avenue.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:54 AM

5753 White Oak Avenue

5753 White Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5753 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
guest parking
Fabulous 2 bed/2 ½ bath townhome style condo for rent in Encino. This 1,310 sq ft unit was built in 2006 and features a living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a gas fireplace that leads out to the balcony. The kitchen is open to the living room and includes granite counters, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with the master containing a walk-in closet and private balcony. The spacious master bath has dual sinks, granite counters, large bathtub and separate shower. The guest bedroom contains large mirrored closet doors along with a private bathroom with granite counters and recessed lighting. The downstairs also includes a guest bathroom with pedestal sink as well as stacked washer/dryer. Secured building with storage space and underground parking including two single spots in addition to guest parking. Fantastic location in Encino within close proximity to the dog park, Farmer’s market, Metro Orange Line, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5753 White Oak Avenue have any available units?
5753 White Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5753 White Oak Avenue have?
Some of 5753 White Oak Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5753 White Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5753 White Oak Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5753 White Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5753 White Oak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5753 White Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5753 White Oak Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5753 White Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5753 White Oak Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5753 White Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 5753 White Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5753 White Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5753 White Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5753 White Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5753 White Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

