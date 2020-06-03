All apartments in Los Angeles
5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard
5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard

5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Woodland Hills rental. 2 bd, 3 bath with family room, living room and 3 fireplaces. Open kitchen concept. 2 car attached garage as well. Floors sanded and restained this week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5721 Topanga Canyon Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

