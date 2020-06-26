Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5714 TROOST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5714 TROOST Avenue
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5714 TROOST Avenue
5714 Troost Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5714 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Tired of apartment or living? Unique detached guesthouse lease. Full living room with loft space, kitchen, dining area, bathroom, one bedroom, office nook and private yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5714 TROOST Avenue have any available units?
5714 TROOST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5714 TROOST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5714 TROOST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 TROOST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5714 TROOST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5714 TROOST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5714 TROOST Avenue offers parking.
Does 5714 TROOST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 TROOST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 TROOST Avenue have a pool?
No, 5714 TROOST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5714 TROOST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5714 TROOST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 TROOST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5714 TROOST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5714 TROOST Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5714 TROOST Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College