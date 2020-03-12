5675 TRYON Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Designer's own home, sited on a promontory in the chic Los Feliz Oaks. This exceptional Contemporary SMART home, formerly a global superstars residence, boasts jetliner 180 degree views, that span across the city to the ocean. A seamless confluence of classic and modern elements, situated in a private, gated Zen-like milieu. Spacious living room & formal dining room, share a dual sided fireplace and massive wrap around deck. Dramatic walls of glass afford ample natural light throughout. No expense spared, from the exquisite Rosewood kitchen cabinetry with top of the line Thermador and Viking appliances, to the grand Master Suite, featuring a luxurious spa-like bathroom. Outdoor living spaces include terraces replete with expansive sliding doors off all rooms, a private pool and spa, garden shower and separate guest apartment with kitchen and bath. Two separate entrances allow for easy access on this street to street lot. One of the most versatile and exciting homes in Los Angeles.