Los Angeles, CA
5675 TRYON Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5675 TRYON Road

5675 Tryon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5675 Tryon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Designer's own home, sited on a promontory in the chic Los Feliz Oaks. This exceptional Contemporary SMART home, formerly a global superstars residence, boasts jetliner 180 degree views, that span across the city to the ocean. A seamless confluence of classic and modern elements, situated in a private, gated Zen-like milieu. Spacious living room & formal dining room, share a dual sided fireplace and massive wrap around deck. Dramatic walls of glass afford ample natural light throughout. No expense spared, from the exquisite Rosewood kitchen cabinetry with top of the line Thermador and Viking appliances, to the grand Master Suite, featuring a luxurious spa-like bathroom. Outdoor living spaces include terraces replete with expansive sliding doors off all rooms, a private pool and spa, garden shower and separate guest apartment with kitchen and bath. Two separate entrances allow for easy access on this street to street lot. One of the most versatile and exciting homes in Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5675 TRYON Road have any available units?
5675 TRYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5675 TRYON Road have?
Some of 5675 TRYON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5675 TRYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
5675 TRYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5675 TRYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 5675 TRYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5675 TRYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 5675 TRYON Road offers parking.
Does 5675 TRYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5675 TRYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5675 TRYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 5675 TRYON Road has a pool.
Does 5675 TRYON Road have accessible units?
No, 5675 TRYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5675 TRYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5675 TRYON Road has units with dishwashers.
