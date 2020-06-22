All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:14 PM

5550 Owensmouth Avenue

5550 N Owensmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5550 N Owensmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
This amazing two bedroom, two full bath condo is completely upgraded, and is located in an exclusive, gated community (The Met)! It measures 920 square feet and offers an oversized balcony for entertaining. This condo features wood floors, upscale bedroom carpeting, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and so much more! The dining area is separate, but is straight off the kitchen, which provides seamless entertaining. Just off the dining area is a spacious and bright living room with a beautiful fireplace; the stackable washer and dryer are also close by. The master bedroom and bathroom provide mirrored closets, which give you an ample amount of storage. This fabulous community has four resort style pools, multiple tennis courts, an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, and a fitness center. Call or Text Karl @ 714-336-3375 with any questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5550 Owensmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5550 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Owensmouth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
