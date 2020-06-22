5550 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities

This amazing two bedroom, two full bath condo is completely upgraded, and is located in an exclusive, gated community (The Met)! It measures 920 square feet and offers an oversized balcony for entertaining. This condo features wood floors, upscale bedroom carpeting, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and so much more! The dining area is separate, but is straight off the kitchen, which provides seamless entertaining. Just off the dining area is a spacious and bright living room with a beautiful fireplace; the stackable washer and dryer are also close by. The master bedroom and bathroom provide mirrored closets, which give you an ample amount of storage. This fabulous community has four resort style pools, multiple tennis courts, an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, and a fitness center. Call or Text Karl @ 714-336-3375 with any questions or to schedule a showing.