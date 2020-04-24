All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue

5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue · (818) 577-6208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Beautiful Spanish Style Home In Sherman Oaks w/ Pool & Putting Green - Great Spanish style house with lots of character in the Chandler Estates. Spacious, light, and open with over 2,000 sqft of living space. Gorgeous living room w/fireplace, family room w/fireplace, dining room. Large master suite, master bathroom w/ large jacuzzi tub, and walk in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Private backyard with a beautiful heated pool and covered sand box. Putting green and basketball hoop. 2 car garage w/ storage. It is close to the 405, 101 and 170.

The perfect house for kids and entertaining with an unbeatable location in the heart of Sherman Oaks.

(RLNE5845727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue have any available units?
5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue has a pool.
Does 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity