5545 Ventura Canyon Avenue

Beautiful Spanish Style Home In Sherman Oaks w/ Pool & Putting Green - Great Spanish style house with lots of character in the Chandler Estates. Spacious, light, and open with over 2,000 sqft of living space. Gorgeous living room w/fireplace, family room w/fireplace, dining room. Large master suite, master bathroom w/ large jacuzzi tub, and walk in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Private backyard with a beautiful heated pool and covered sand box. Putting green and basketball hoop. 2 car garage w/ storage. It is close to the 405, 101 and 170.



The perfect house for kids and entertaining with an unbeatable location in the heart of Sherman Oaks.



