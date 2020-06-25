All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

5545 N Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
racquetball court
media room
tennis court
"The Met" - Resort style living at it's finest. 24 hour guard gated security. One bedroom one bath home with amazing pool views! Beautifully remodeled featuring modern textured wall in the living room with cozy fire place. Kitchen showcases granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets and warm wood laminate floors. This model beauty offers crown molding, track lighting in the living room and bedroom. Bathroom features granite counter tops and private bath. Have your morning coffee on your spacious balcony with gorgeous views of the pool and the grounds. This model home has not been lived in since it was remodeled. The Met offers many amenities which include: 6 lighted tennis courts, patios, cabanas, clubhouse, fitness center, 4 resort style pools, indoor basketball courts, and racquetball court. Close to Westfield Promenade, AMC Theaters, restaurants with easy access to the freeway. This is a MUST see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
5545 Canoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5545 Canoga Avenue have?
Some of 5545 Canoga Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Canoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5545 Canoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5545 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
No, 5545 Canoga Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5545 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5545 Canoga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5545 Canoga Avenue has a pool.
Does 5545 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5545 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5545 Canoga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
