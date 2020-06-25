5545 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym pool racquetball court media room tennis court

"The Met" - Resort style living at it's finest. 24 hour guard gated security. One bedroom one bath home with amazing pool views! Beautifully remodeled featuring modern textured wall in the living room with cozy fire place. Kitchen showcases granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets and warm wood laminate floors. This model beauty offers crown molding, track lighting in the living room and bedroom. Bathroom features granite counter tops and private bath. Have your morning coffee on your spacious balcony with gorgeous views of the pool and the grounds. This model home has not been lived in since it was remodeled. The Met offers many amenities which include: 6 lighted tennis courts, patios, cabanas, clubhouse, fitness center, 4 resort style pools, indoor basketball courts, and racquetball court. Close to Westfield Promenade, AMC Theaters, restaurants with easy access to the freeway. This is a MUST see!!!