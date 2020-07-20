5544 VILLAGE Green

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Immaculate 2-story townhouse inside 68 acres of lush grounds & mature trees in Village Green, a National Historical Landmark at Baldwin Vista. This 1,136 SF unit with gorgeous views to the courtyard is located in Court 9 and has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and plenty of closets upstairs, parquet floor downstairs with a cozy fireplace in the living room, a remodeled kitchen with all appliances, guest 1/2 bathroom, and a sunny dining room with direct access to a private patio. Included in the lease are also a private garage for 1 car and a gardener twice per month to water the roses. Close to LAX, Beverly Hills, DTLA, Baldwin Hills, Crenshaw Plaza, and walking & rolling distance to the Metro Expo Line and trendy Downtown Culver City.