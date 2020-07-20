All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5544 VILLAGE Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5544 VILLAGE Green
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

5544 VILLAGE Green

5544 Village Grn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5544 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Immaculate 2-story townhouse inside 68 acres of lush grounds & mature trees in Village Green, a National Historical Landmark at Baldwin Vista. This 1,136 SF unit with gorgeous views to the courtyard is located in Court 9 and has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and plenty of closets upstairs, parquet floor downstairs with a cozy fireplace in the living room, a remodeled kitchen with all appliances, guest 1/2 bathroom, and a sunny dining room with direct access to a private patio. Included in the lease are also a private garage for 1 car and a gardener twice per month to water the roses. Close to LAX, Beverly Hills, DTLA, Baldwin Hills, Crenshaw Plaza, and walking & rolling distance to the Metro Expo Line and trendy Downtown Culver City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 VILLAGE Green have any available units?
5544 VILLAGE Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5544 VILLAGE Green have?
Some of 5544 VILLAGE Green's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 VILLAGE Green currently offering any rent specials?
5544 VILLAGE Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 VILLAGE Green pet-friendly?
No, 5544 VILLAGE Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5544 VILLAGE Green offer parking?
Yes, 5544 VILLAGE Green offers parking.
Does 5544 VILLAGE Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5544 VILLAGE Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 VILLAGE Green have a pool?
No, 5544 VILLAGE Green does not have a pool.
Does 5544 VILLAGE Green have accessible units?
No, 5544 VILLAGE Green does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 VILLAGE Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5544 VILLAGE Green has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College