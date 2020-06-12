All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

5515 Monterey Road

5515 Monterey Road · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Monterey Road, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 5515 Monterey in the wonderful neighborhood of Highland Park. This upper unit of the triplex has three bedrooms and one full bathroom.
Recently remodeled from top to bottom with attention to detail finishes. The home features brand new paint, double pane windows, stylish laminate wood floor, dark cherry-wood kitchen cabinet with soft closing feature, new stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz countertops. The home offers in unit washer/dryer hookup. Conveniently located by USC, Downtown LA, the 110 and 5 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Monterey Road have any available units?
5515 Monterey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Monterey Road have?
Some of 5515 Monterey Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Monterey Road currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Monterey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Monterey Road pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Monterey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5515 Monterey Road offer parking?
No, 5515 Monterey Road does not offer parking.
Does 5515 Monterey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Monterey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Monterey Road have a pool?
No, 5515 Monterey Road does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Monterey Road have accessible units?
No, 5515 Monterey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Monterey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Monterey Road has units with dishwashers.
