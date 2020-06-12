5515 Monterey Road

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Welcome to 5515 Monterey in the wonderful neighborhood of Highland Park. This upper unit of the triplex has three bedrooms and one full bathroom.

Recently remodeled from top to bottom with attention to detail finishes. The home features brand new paint, double pane windows, stylish laminate wood floor, dark cherry-wood kitchen cabinet with soft closing feature, new stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz countertops. The home offers in unit washer/dryer hookup. Conveniently located by USC, Downtown LA, the 110 and 5 FWY.