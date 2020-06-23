Immaculate and species 2Br condo in the heart of Encino. Great complex with pool and amenities for entire family enjoyment. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants as well as places of worship. Easy commute to the west side and 101/405 freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5500 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
5500 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.