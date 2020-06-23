All apartments in Los Angeles
5500 Lindley Avenue
5500 Lindley Avenue

5500 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Immaculate and species 2Br condo in the heart of Encino. Great complex with pool and amenities for entire family enjoyment. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants as well as places of worship. Easy commute to the west side and 101/405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
5500 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5500 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5500 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
No, 5500 Lindley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5500 Lindley Avenue has a pool.
Does 5500 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5500 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Lindley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Lindley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 Lindley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
