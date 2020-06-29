All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 13 2020 at 2:00 PM

5450 Bevis Avenue

5450 Bevis Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Sherman Oaks
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5450 Bevis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Sherman Oaks gem is currently among the lowest priced in all of Sherman Oaks! In a great location and with great curb appeal, the location is convenient to nearby shopping, restaurants and Ventura Boulevard. Besides being in a great pocket of Sherman Oaks it is also located within the highly acclaimed Kester Avenue elementary school district with an API of 913! With approximately 1727 sq. ft., three bedrooms and two recently remodeled bathrooms, this home has so much to offer! The bathrooms have contemporary vanities, designer tile and the master shower has a frameless shower door. Other features include hardwood and tile floors, crown moldings, and recessed lighting throughout. The living room has a brick fireplace, there is an adjacent dining area, and the spacious family room has laminate floors and sliding glass doors that lead out to the rear yard. The yard boasts a verdant lawn of artificial turf and a trellis covered patio. Other amenities include a separate laundry room, two-car garage and much more!

Call Philip Lucas or Email for showings or application offers: Philip.Lucas@Compass.com 818.339.2024 www.LucasGroupLA.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 Bevis Avenue have any available units?
5450 Bevis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5450 Bevis Avenue have?
Some of 5450 Bevis Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 Bevis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5450 Bevis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 Bevis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5450 Bevis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5450 Bevis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5450 Bevis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5450 Bevis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 Bevis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 Bevis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5450 Bevis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5450 Bevis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5450 Bevis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 Bevis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5450 Bevis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

