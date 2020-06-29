5450 Bevis Avenue

Amenities

This Sherman Oaks gem is currently among the lowest priced in all of Sherman Oaks! In a great location and with great curb appeal, the location is convenient to nearby shopping, restaurants and Ventura Boulevard. Besides being in a great pocket of Sherman Oaks it is also located within the highly acclaimed Kester Avenue elementary school district with an API of 913! With approximately 1727 sq. ft., three bedrooms and two recently remodeled bathrooms, this home has so much to offer! The bathrooms have contemporary vanities, designer tile and the master shower has a frameless shower door. Other features include hardwood and tile floors, crown moldings, and recessed lighting throughout. The living room has a brick fireplace, there is an adjacent dining area, and the spacious family room has laminate floors and sliding glass doors that lead out to the rear yard. The yard boasts a verdant lawn of artificial turf and a trellis covered patio. Other amenities include a separate laundry room, two-car garage and much more!



