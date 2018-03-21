All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

5448 Lockhurst Drive

5448 Lockhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5448 Lockhurst Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This gorgeous home situated perfectly at the end of a Cul-De-Sac in a highly desirable area. This home features an open and well layed out floor plan with high ceilings, tons of natural light throughout, 5 bedrooms + 3.5 baths, a wine cellar w/ full wet bar, upgraded bathrooms and powder room, spa tub in the master bath, formal dining room + spacious breakfast nook + breakfast bar. Come check out this incredible property! Great entertainers backyard with a refreshing large pool and a massive covered patio w/fans and outdoors speakers. Enjoy a Large sun deck with a phenomenal VIEW. The perfect home for entertaining lots of guests! El-Camino school district with views of the campus from the deck!!! Available for lease Nov. 5th: Please contact LA for easy and quick showings. Send all Applications with credit report and POF to LA1 Email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5448 Lockhurst Drive have any available units?
5448 Lockhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5448 Lockhurst Drive have?
Some of 5448 Lockhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5448 Lockhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5448 Lockhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5448 Lockhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5448 Lockhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5448 Lockhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 5448 Lockhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5448 Lockhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5448 Lockhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5448 Lockhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5448 Lockhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 5448 Lockhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 5448 Lockhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5448 Lockhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5448 Lockhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

