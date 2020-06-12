All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

5366 Ithaca Avenue #2

5366 Ithaca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5366 Ithaca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available for immediate occupancy is this freshly renovated 2 bed 1 bath downstairs duplex unit. Includes bonus room perfect for office, studio, or guest bedroom. Updates include new flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, central heat and AC, fresh paint, and pocket lighting. Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Dryer, and dishwasher all new and included. Covered parking and secure gate add security and convenience. In the neighborhood of El Sereno, this unit has quick access to businesses and shops in neighboring Highland Park, South Pasadena, Alhambra, and Monterey Park, and just 7 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Please contact Ethan to schedule a showing: 818-920-8419.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

