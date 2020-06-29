All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 536 North POINSETTIA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
536 North POINSETTIA Place
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

536 North POINSETTIA Place

536 North Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

536 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST Side by Side 1925 Duplex Completely Renovated 1 year ago, including all Fixtures and Window Treatments. Beautiful period detailing coupled with all the Modern Conveniences. Breakfast Nook/Bonus Room. Washer & Dryer In Unit. Set back from the Street , this feels like a bungalow- type house. Big shared backyard with lots of room for lounging and barbecue. Walking Distance to the Grove, Erewon Milk, and Melrose! Terrific Owners! Do Not Pass This By. Credit Report Required with Application,cost to Applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 North POINSETTIA Place have any available units?
536 North POINSETTIA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 North POINSETTIA Place have?
Some of 536 North POINSETTIA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 North POINSETTIA Place currently offering any rent specials?
536 North POINSETTIA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 North POINSETTIA Place pet-friendly?
No, 536 North POINSETTIA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 536 North POINSETTIA Place offer parking?
Yes, 536 North POINSETTIA Place offers parking.
Does 536 North POINSETTIA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 North POINSETTIA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 North POINSETTIA Place have a pool?
No, 536 North POINSETTIA Place does not have a pool.
Does 536 North POINSETTIA Place have accessible units?
No, 536 North POINSETTIA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 536 North POINSETTIA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 North POINSETTIA Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College