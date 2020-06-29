536 North POINSETTIA Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST Side by Side 1925 Duplex Completely Renovated 1 year ago, including all Fixtures and Window Treatments. Beautiful period detailing coupled with all the Modern Conveniences. Breakfast Nook/Bonus Room. Washer & Dryer In Unit. Set back from the Street , this feels like a bungalow- type house. Big shared backyard with lots of room for lounging and barbecue. Walking Distance to the Grove, Erewon Milk, and Melrose! Terrific Owners! Do Not Pass This By. Credit Report Required with Application,cost to Applicant.