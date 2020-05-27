All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5357 Newtonia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5357 Newtonia Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:49 AM

5357 Newtonia Drive

5357 E Newtonia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5357 E Newtonia Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome newly renovated immaculate and spacious studio Apartment with newer wood floors and a spectacular view of downtown LA skyline, quiet, safe & friendly non-smoking building. An awesome quiet residential neighborhood with street parking, also includes a community washer & dryer on premises. Located in the El Sereno area, close to downtown LA, U.S.C, General Hospital, Dodger Stadium, Cal Sate LA, China Town, Staples Center, Alhambra, Old Town Pasadena and San Marino. Rent is $1200.00 per month pluse $50.00 Water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have any available units?
5357 Newtonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5357 Newtonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5357 Newtonia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5357 Newtonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5357 Newtonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive offer parking?
No, 5357 Newtonia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5357 Newtonia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have a pool?
No, 5357 Newtonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5357 Newtonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5357 Newtonia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5357 Newtonia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College