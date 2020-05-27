5357 Newtonia Drive

Amenities

Awesome newly renovated immaculate and spacious studio Apartment with newer wood floors and a spectacular view of downtown LA skyline, quiet, safe & friendly non-smoking building. An awesome quiet residential neighborhood with street parking, also includes a community washer & dryer on premises. Located in the El Sereno area, close to downtown LA, U.S.C, General Hospital, Dodger Stadium, Cal Sate LA, China Town, Staples Center, Alhambra, Old Town Pasadena and San Marino. Rent is $1200.00 per month pluse $50.00 Water fee.