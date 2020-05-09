All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

5310 Zelzah Avenue

5310 Zelzah Avenue · (818) 657-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5310 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
2+2 great spacious unit in Encino. Hardwood floors throughout. The unit features a large living room with fireplace and balcony, good size dining room attached to updated kitchen with granite Counter tops and sitting area. Laundry in unit. Two full baths. The master suite has two closets that could be his and hers. Beautiful serene pool area with Koi pond and water fall.Gated parking with two parking spaces with additional storage. Community amenities include a pool, elevator, tennis court, sauna and recreation room. Prime location in Encino, close distance to Ventura Boulevard for shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
5310 Zelzah Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Zelzah Avenue have?
Some of 5310 Zelzah Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Zelzah Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Zelzah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5310 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Zelzah Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5310 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Zelzah Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5310 Zelzah Avenue has a pool.
Does 5310 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5310 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Zelzah Avenue has units with dishwashers.
