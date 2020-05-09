5310 Zelzah Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool sauna tennis court

2+2 great spacious unit in Encino. Hardwood floors throughout. The unit features a large living room with fireplace and balcony, good size dining room attached to updated kitchen with granite Counter tops and sitting area. Laundry in unit. Two full baths. The master suite has two closets that could be his and hers. Beautiful serene pool area with Koi pond and water fall.Gated parking with two parking spaces with additional storage. Community amenities include a pool, elevator, tennis court, sauna and recreation room. Prime location in Encino, close distance to Ventura Boulevard for shopping and dining.