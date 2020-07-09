All apartments in Los Angeles
5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:35 PM

5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue

5220 Quakertown Avenue · No Longer Available






Location

5220 Quakertown Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spectacular, newer one story architectural masterpiece in a tranquil Woodland Hills neighborhood, south of the boulevard. A showcase home beautifully finished throughout. Interior features include 23' soaring ceilings, a gorgeous, professionally equipped chef's kitchen opens to a sun-filled breakfast room, plus large formal dining room. Rich Hardwood flooring throughout. Superb master suite offers a retreat, resort quality bath and designer finished walk-in closets. 3 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms + bonus room. The lush grounds include an inviting large secured pool with spa and covered patios for outdoor entertaining, also encompassing a barbecue center. Optional rent - Newer Constriction (2017). Two stories Guest house with 2 master suites for $2,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue have any available units?
5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue have?
Some of 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue offers parking.
Does 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue has a pool.
Does 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

