5220 QUAKERTOWN Avenue

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Spectacular, newer one story architectural masterpiece in a tranquil Woodland Hills neighborhood, south of the boulevard. A showcase home beautifully finished throughout. Interior features include 23' soaring ceilings, a gorgeous, professionally equipped chef's kitchen opens to a sun-filled breakfast room, plus large formal dining room. Rich Hardwood flooring throughout. Superb master suite offers a retreat, resort quality bath and designer finished walk-in closets. 3 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms + bonus room. The lush grounds include an inviting large secured pool with spa and covered patios for outdoor entertaining, also encompassing a barbecue center. Optional rent - Newer Constriction (2017). Two stories Guest house with 2 master suites for $2,000.