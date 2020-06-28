All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:34 AM

505 BELMONT Avenue

505 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

505 Belmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Amazing opportunity to lease a Historic 1908 Craftsman Bungalow that has been completely reimagined! Be the first to live in this beautiful home since it has has been fully renovated. Situated near the famous Echo Park Lake, Sunset Blvd, Downtown LA, trendy restaurants, art galleries, boutique shopping and much more! The house has a modern open-concept layout, new stainless steel appliances, 3 spacious bedrooms, gorgeous new floors through out, laundry area inside, and large backyard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Available now, hurry before this gem is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 BELMONT Avenue have any available units?
505 BELMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 BELMONT Avenue have?
Some of 505 BELMONT Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 BELMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 BELMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 BELMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 505 BELMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 505 BELMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 505 BELMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 505 BELMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 BELMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 BELMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 BELMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 BELMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 BELMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 BELMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 BELMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
