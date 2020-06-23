4930 STROHM Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fully furnished Toluca Lake lease with Guest House! 3 bed/2 bath remodeled main-house with beautiful hardwood floors and open floorplan. Generous living room with brick fireplace, wood-beam ceilings and bay window. Custom Chefs kitchen with walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances over-look the lush green gated front yard. The spacious dining area features a second fireplace and leads to the covered patio, suitable for nights of entertaining! Large Master suite includes a fireplace, custom bathroom with skylight, and glass sliders leading to the entertainers dream backyard. Oversized pool, separate spa, fire-pit and sunbathing deck, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, 1 additional bathroom and inside laundry round out this amazing property. In addition, the separate 2-Story garage with its own entrance is a true bonus!!! Fully updated kitchen, living room and bathroom on the first floor and oversized bedroom upstairs with its own washer and dryer. Your home search is finally over!