Los Angeles, CA
4930 STROHM Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:14 AM

4930 STROHM Avenue

4930 Strohm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4930 Strohm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished Toluca Lake lease with Guest House! 3 bed/2 bath remodeled main-house with beautiful hardwood floors and open floorplan. Generous living room with brick fireplace, wood-beam ceilings and bay window. Custom Chefs kitchen with walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances over-look the lush green gated front yard. The spacious dining area features a second fireplace and leads to the covered patio, suitable for nights of entertaining! Large Master suite includes a fireplace, custom bathroom with skylight, and glass sliders leading to the entertainers dream backyard. Oversized pool, separate spa, fire-pit and sunbathing deck, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, 1 additional bathroom and inside laundry round out this amazing property. In addition, the separate 2-Story garage with its own entrance is a true bonus!!! Fully updated kitchen, living room and bathroom on the first floor and oversized bedroom upstairs with its own washer and dryer. Your home search is finally over!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 STROHM Avenue have any available units?
4930 STROHM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4930 STROHM Avenue have?
Some of 4930 STROHM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4930 STROHM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4930 STROHM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 STROHM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4930 STROHM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4930 STROHM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4930 STROHM Avenue offers parking.
Does 4930 STROHM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4930 STROHM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 STROHM Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4930 STROHM Avenue has a pool.
Does 4930 STROHM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4930 STROHM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 STROHM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4930 STROHM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
