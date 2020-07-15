All apartments in Los Angeles
4904 S Van Ness Ave
4904 S Van Ness Ave

4904 South Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4904 South Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautiful single family house with 3 bedrooms 2 bath, plus an extra large exterior space, this home is the most beautiful house in a industrial style that fully remodeled. This gorgeous home features bountiful natural light throughout the day and large windows throughout. Kitchen is equipped with stone countertops and backsplash, beautiful cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Spectacular floors flow through the open living room area and bedrooms. Two other bedrooms complement this highly luxurious house in the prime location of Los Angeles. Two car detached garage in the back is not accessible, nice patio in the backyard with fruit tree, close to Chesterfield Square, Angeles Mesa Park and Van Ness Playground. Sited on a quiet palm-lined street in the heart of Los Angeles, close to 110 and the 10 freways.
Price subjected to availability.

(RLNE5659017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 S Van Ness Ave have any available units?
4904 S Van Ness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 S Van Ness Ave have?
Some of 4904 S Van Ness Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 S Van Ness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4904 S Van Ness Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 S Van Ness Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 S Van Ness Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4904 S Van Ness Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4904 S Van Ness Ave offers parking.
Does 4904 S Van Ness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 S Van Ness Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 S Van Ness Ave have a pool?
No, 4904 S Van Ness Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4904 S Van Ness Ave have accessible units?
No, 4904 S Van Ness Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 S Van Ness Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 S Van Ness Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
