4904 S Van Ness Ave

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautiful single family house with 3 bedrooms 2 bath, plus an extra large exterior space, this home is the most beautiful house in a industrial style that fully remodeled. This gorgeous home features bountiful natural light throughout the day and large windows throughout. Kitchen is equipped with stone countertops and backsplash, beautiful cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Spectacular floors flow through the open living room area and bedrooms. Two other bedrooms complement this highly luxurious house in the prime location of Los Angeles. Two car detached garage in the back is not accessible, nice patio in the backyard with fruit tree, close to Chesterfield Square, Angeles Mesa Park and Van Ness Playground. Sited on a quiet palm-lined street in the heart of Los Angeles, close to 110 and the 10 freways.

