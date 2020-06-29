All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
4835 Colfax Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4835 Colfax Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:49 PM

4835 Colfax Ave

4835 Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4835 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for a fully remodeled studio apartment that is easy to maintain, perfectly located in close proximity to Universal Studios, major freeways, and access to LA bound subways and train stations? Your search ends here! Walk in and admire the durable vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted walls, and all the modern updates found throughout. The built-ins will easily store your personal belongings neatly away, helping you keep your place clutter free. Take advantage of utilizing the in-unit washer and dryer. Saving you time and money. With water, sewer, and trash included, you can start spending more on the things you love. This unit also has brand new remote controlled heating and A/C units. Come see this incredible opportunity first hand, call and schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4835 Colfax Ave have any available units?
4835 Colfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4835 Colfax Ave have?
Some of 4835 Colfax Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4835 Colfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4835 Colfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 Colfax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4835 Colfax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4835 Colfax Ave offer parking?
No, 4835 Colfax Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4835 Colfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4835 Colfax Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 Colfax Ave have a pool?
No, 4835 Colfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4835 Colfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 4835 Colfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 Colfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 Colfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College