4835 Colfax Ave.

Looking for a fully remodeled studio apartment that is easy to maintain, perfectly located in close proximity to Universal Studios, major freeways, and access to LA bound subways and train stations? Your search ends here! Walk in and admire the durable vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted walls, and all the modern updates found throughout. The built-ins will easily store your personal belongings neatly away, helping you keep your place clutter free. Take advantage of utilizing the in-unit washer and dryer. Saving you time and money. With water, sewer, and trash included, you can start spending more on the things you love. This unit also has brand new remote controlled heating and A/C units. Come see this incredible opportunity first hand, call and schedule your personal tour today!