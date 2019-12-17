All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4819 S Gramercy Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4819 S Gramercy Pl
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

4819 S Gramercy Pl

4819 South Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4819 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Newly remodeled apartment near downtown LA - Property Id: 136123

Beautifully remodeled and spacious apartment approx. 25 minutes from downtown LA! Just installed new flooring, paint, bathroom fixtures new everything. On a quiet street with plenty of street parking. Stove provided and onsite coin laundry. This downstairs unit has a large kitchen and living area with nonfunctional fireplace for decoration. All applicants over 18 to submit application for $35 and are subject to a credit/background check. Please no evictions, no co-signer, no pets, no smoking, and no section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136123
Property Id 136123

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5005480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 S Gramercy Pl have any available units?
4819 S Gramercy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 S Gramercy Pl have?
Some of 4819 S Gramercy Pl's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 S Gramercy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4819 S Gramercy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 S Gramercy Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4819 S Gramercy Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4819 S Gramercy Pl offer parking?
No, 4819 S Gramercy Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4819 S Gramercy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 S Gramercy Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 S Gramercy Pl have a pool?
No, 4819 S Gramercy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4819 S Gramercy Pl have accessible units?
No, 4819 S Gramercy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 S Gramercy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 S Gramercy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College