All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4675 Willis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4675 Willis Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:50 AM

4675 Willis Avenue

4675 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4675 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
* Remodeled in 2013 with High Ceilings, New Double Pane Windows with Window Coverings, Hardwood Floors throughout, and Bathroom Tiled Floors
* 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms
* Full Kitchen (Refrigerator, Range with Stove Top, Bosch Dishwasher, Microwave)
* Laundry Room with New Washer & Dryer & Utility Sink
* Third Floor Penthouse with a Bonus Loft/ Office and Mini-Fridge
* 2 Balconies with Open View / Retractable Awning in the Loft Balcony
* No Common Walls with any Neighbors
* Living Room Cabinets
* Kitchen Light Fixture - Green / Living Room Light Fixture - Chandelier / Stairs Light Fixture - Gold
* Large Closets and Ample Storage Cabinets
* Master Bedroom Cabinet and Wardrobe Closet
* Queen Murphy Bed with Memory Foam Mattress
* Master Bathroom free-standing Linen Cabinet
* Loft & Master Bedroom Ceiling Fans with remote controls
* Entire Home is wired for TV/ Internet, including two ready-to-hang TV Arms with in-wall wiring to built-in Cabinets
* Central internet switch and two Ubiquiti Long Range – WiFi Access Points
* Convenient side-by-side Parking for two cars next to the Garage elevator
* Garage Storage with built-in, private, locked, floor-to-ceiling Cabinets.
* Centrally located in Sherman Oaks for quick access to the 405 and 101 Freeways.
* Short walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and entertainment options
* Water and Trash, HOA Fees, and Gardening included
* Community Pool
* Pets allowed per Pet Screening with Pet Rent & Pet Deposit

Renter's Insurance Required.

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After or during business hours, text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 Willis Avenue have any available units?
4675 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4675 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 4675 Willis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4675 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4675 Willis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4675 Willis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4675 Willis Avenue offers parking.
Does 4675 Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4675 Willis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 Willis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4675 Willis Avenue has a pool.
Does 4675 Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4675 Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4675 Willis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College