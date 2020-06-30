4675 Willis Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

* Remodeled in 2013 with High Ceilings, New Double Pane Windows with Window Coverings, Hardwood Floors throughout, and Bathroom Tiled Floors

* 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms

* Full Kitchen (Refrigerator, Range with Stove Top, Bosch Dishwasher, Microwave)

* Laundry Room with New Washer & Dryer & Utility Sink

* Third Floor Penthouse with a Bonus Loft/ Office and Mini-Fridge

* 2 Balconies with Open View / Retractable Awning in the Loft Balcony

* No Common Walls with any Neighbors

* Living Room Cabinets

* Kitchen Light Fixture - Green / Living Room Light Fixture - Chandelier / Stairs Light Fixture - Gold

* Large Closets and Ample Storage Cabinets

* Master Bedroom Cabinet and Wardrobe Closet

* Queen Murphy Bed with Memory Foam Mattress

* Master Bathroom free-standing Linen Cabinet

* Loft & Master Bedroom Ceiling Fans with remote controls

* Entire Home is wired for TV/ Internet, including two ready-to-hang TV Arms with in-wall wiring to built-in Cabinets

* Central internet switch and two Ubiquiti Long Range – WiFi Access Points

* Convenient side-by-side Parking for two cars next to the Garage elevator

* Garage Storage with built-in, private, locked, floor-to-ceiling Cabinets.

* Centrally located in Sherman Oaks for quick access to the 405 and 101 Freeways.

* Short walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and entertainment options

* Water and Trash, HOA Fees, and Gardening included

* Community Pool

* Pets allowed per Pet Screening with Pet Rent & Pet Deposit



Renter's Insurance Required.



For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After or during business hours, text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.