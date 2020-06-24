All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 464 North JUNE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
464 North JUNE Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:51 AM

464 North JUNE Street

464 North June Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

464 North June Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1920s Hancock Park Mediterranean estate with original character backing up to and overlooking the serene views of the Wilshire Country Club. Grand entry foyer with step down living room with fireplace. Office/library with fireplace. Large family room off of the living room. Formal dining room. Vintage kitchen with butler's pantry and separate breakfast room. Separate wing off of the kitchen with two-room suite, bathroom and laundry. Guest powder room. Upper level has large master suite with private bathroom overlooking the tranquil grounds. Two additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and separate office round out upper level. Tremendous flow from interior opening out to pool, gardens and lush views. Three car garage and additional off street parking. Coveted 3rd Street Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 North JUNE Street have any available units?
464 North JUNE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 464 North JUNE Street have?
Some of 464 North JUNE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 North JUNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
464 North JUNE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 North JUNE Street pet-friendly?
No, 464 North JUNE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 464 North JUNE Street offer parking?
Yes, 464 North JUNE Street offers parking.
Does 464 North JUNE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 North JUNE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 North JUNE Street have a pool?
Yes, 464 North JUNE Street has a pool.
Does 464 North JUNE Street have accessible units?
No, 464 North JUNE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 464 North JUNE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 North JUNE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College