464 North JUNE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

1920s Hancock Park Mediterranean estate with original character backing up to and overlooking the serene views of the Wilshire Country Club. Grand entry foyer with step down living room with fireplace. Office/library with fireplace. Large family room off of the living room. Formal dining room. Vintage kitchen with butler's pantry and separate breakfast room. Separate wing off of the kitchen with two-room suite, bathroom and laundry. Guest powder room. Upper level has large master suite with private bathroom overlooking the tranquil grounds. Two additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and separate office round out upper level. Tremendous flow from interior opening out to pool, gardens and lush views. Three car garage and additional off street parking. Coveted 3rd Street Elementary School.