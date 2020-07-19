4639 Cahuenga Blvd.

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed/4 bath Townhome in Toluca Lake Available for Lease - Built-in 2018, this 4 bed 4 bath open floor-plan home is exactly what you’re looking for. This house has it all; Plain oak engineered hardwood floors, Laundry in unit, balcony, Central AC,, Kitchen has quartz countertops, bosch kitchen equipment for the chef in you! Plenty of storage space in the two-car garage or the attic space. This carefully crafted townhome is in a small lot with 6 other units within a gated community. Located in Toluca Lake, it’s close to everything- freeways, shops, restaurants, studios, Universal Studios, and much more. The owner will pay HOA dues plus all utilities (tenant pays gas only).



