Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4639 Cahuenga Blvd.

4639 Cahuenga Boulevard · (888) 270-4452 ext. 101
Location

4639 Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed/4 bath Townhome in Toluca Lake Available for Lease - Built-in 2018, this 4 bed 4 bath open floor-plan home is exactly what you’re looking for. This house has it all; Plain oak engineered hardwood floors, Laundry in unit, balcony, Central AC,, Kitchen has quartz countertops, bosch kitchen equipment for the chef in you! Plenty of storage space in the two-car garage or the attic space. This carefully crafted townhome is in a small lot with 6 other units within a gated community. Located in Toluca Lake, it’s close to everything- freeways, shops, restaurants, studios, Universal Studios, and much more. The owner will pay HOA dues plus all utilities (tenant pays gas only).

(RLNE5914058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. have any available units?
4639 Cahuenga Blvd. has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. have?
Some of 4639 Cahuenga Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4639 Cahuenga Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. offers parking.
Does 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. have a pool?
No, 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4639 Cahuenga Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
