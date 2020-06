Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

One bedroom, one bath apartment with hardwood floors on the 2nd level. Walking distance to Coffee Bean, Lassons grocery store, Albertsons, restaurants, and Griffith Park. 1 parking space and onsite laundry room. $35 application fee. Please contact via text to schedule a viewing.

Quiet and clean complex in Los Feliz area with 24,717 sf lot. Only 20 units.