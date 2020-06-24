4534 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1

4534 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Eagle Rock
Commercial - store front. The lease is Modified Gross rent for $3,000 and tenant only pays for their own utilities. It has two separate entries, with front windows, two bathrooms and storage in the back.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
