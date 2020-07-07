All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1
4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1

4530 Eagle Rock Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4530 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available NOW in up and coming area of Eagle Rock. Located behind a commercial store and comes with a private garage and back yard. The unit is a cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath with wood-like floors, natural light, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

