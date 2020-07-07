4530 Eagle Rock Boulevard - 1

4530 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Eagle Rock
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Available NOW in up and coming area of Eagle Rock. Located behind a commercial store and comes with a private garage and back yard. The unit is a cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath with wood-like floors, natural light, and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
