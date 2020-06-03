All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4520 Sylmar Avenue 304
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4520 Sylmar Avenue 304

4520 Sylmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4520 Sylmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
For Lease Condominium - Property Id: 265445

Welcome to this beautifully renovated top floor penthouse. Highly desirable Chandler Park Village, Incredible Resort Style Complex in prime Sherman Oaks! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious loft could be used as a 3rd bedroom, den/office. Also features a private rooftop porch/patio. Vaulted ceiling living room with its own fireplace, dining room, balcony, storage, kitchen with white modern custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, glass tile back-splash, laminated wood and tile flooring throughout. Marvelous master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, upgraded bathroom with custom dual vanity, elegant tiled shower and bathtub, inside laundry room washer/dryer included. Assigned 2 car parking space in the gated garage. The complex is gated and boasts a sparkling pool, spa, fitness room and BBQ area. Close to parks, restaurants, major shopping centers, easy access to freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265445
Property Id 265445

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 have any available units?
4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 have?
Some of 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 offers parking.
Does 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 have a pool?
Yes, 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 has a pool.
Does 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 have accessible units?
No, 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Sylmar Avenue 304 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College