451 CORONADO Terrace

Centrally located, spacious 1br apartment in a secure building on a cul-de-sac street. Apartment offers a spacious living/dining room with new carpet being installed and laminate wood flooring. There is a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets with stove a refrigerator included. Spacious bathroom with classic original blue tile. Bedroom is huge and getting new carpet installed by the first.This is a first floor apartment in a small 8 unit courtyard style building that has coin operated laundry on premises. Unit comes with one car parking. South Echo Park location mid way between Hollywood and Downtown. Easy access to all parts of the city. Each occupant must complete application and $23.99 credit check. Cat or Small dog okay. Tenant pays, electric, gas, phone and cable.