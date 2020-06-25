All apartments in Los Angeles
451 CORONADO Terrace
451 CORONADO Terrace

451 Coronado Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

451 Coronado Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
Centrally located, spacious 1br apartment in a secure building on a cul-de-sac street. Apartment offers a spacious living/dining room with new carpet being installed and laminate wood flooring. There is a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets with stove a refrigerator included. Spacious bathroom with classic original blue tile. Bedroom is huge and getting new carpet installed by the first.This is a first floor apartment in a small 8 unit courtyard style building that has coin operated laundry on premises. Unit comes with one car parking. South Echo Park location mid way between Hollywood and Downtown. Easy access to all parts of the city. Each occupant must complete application and $23.99 credit check. Cat or Small dog okay. Tenant pays, electric, gas, phone and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 CORONADO Terrace have any available units?
451 CORONADO Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 CORONADO Terrace have?
Some of 451 CORONADO Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 CORONADO Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
451 CORONADO Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 CORONADO Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 CORONADO Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 451 CORONADO Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 451 CORONADO Terrace offers parking.
Does 451 CORONADO Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 CORONADO Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 CORONADO Terrace have a pool?
No, 451 CORONADO Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 451 CORONADO Terrace have accessible units?
No, 451 CORONADO Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 451 CORONADO Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 CORONADO Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
