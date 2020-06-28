All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

4455 LOS FELIZ

4455 Los Feliz Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4455 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Nestled between the restaurants and shops of Los Feliz Village and the trails of Griffith Park, the Los Feliz Towers offers the quintessential Los Angeles lifestyle at your doorstep. This apartment is one of the best in the building: a 12th floor, corner unit with unobstructed views of Downtown. The unit benefits from great morning light, a large master suite, and a second bedroom and bath for guests. You'll enjoy the building amenities including a staffed lobby and 24-hour security, covered secure parking spaces, newly renovated pool, and gym. The unit is being leased unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 LOS FELIZ have any available units?
4455 LOS FELIZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 LOS FELIZ have?
Some of 4455 LOS FELIZ's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 LOS FELIZ currently offering any rent specials?
4455 LOS FELIZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 LOS FELIZ pet-friendly?
No, 4455 LOS FELIZ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4455 LOS FELIZ offer parking?
Yes, 4455 LOS FELIZ offers parking.
Does 4455 LOS FELIZ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 LOS FELIZ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 LOS FELIZ have a pool?
Yes, 4455 LOS FELIZ has a pool.
Does 4455 LOS FELIZ have accessible units?
No, 4455 LOS FELIZ does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 LOS FELIZ have units with dishwashers?
No, 4455 LOS FELIZ does not have units with dishwashers.
