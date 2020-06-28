4455 LOS FELIZ

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool lobby

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage lobby

Nestled between the restaurants and shops of Los Feliz Village and the trails of Griffith Park, the Los Feliz Towers offers the quintessential Los Angeles lifestyle at your doorstep. This apartment is one of the best in the building: a 12th floor, corner unit with unobstructed views of Downtown. The unit benefits from great morning light, a large master suite, and a second bedroom and bath for guests. You'll enjoy the building amenities including a staffed lobby and 24-hour security, covered secure parking spaces, newly renovated pool, and gym. The unit is being leased unfurnished.