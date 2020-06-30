All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue

4365 Mclaughlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4365 Mclaughlin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome home to this stunning 2-story townhouse on a quiet tree-lined street. This private oasis features an open kitchen with breakfast bar, an inviting living room with fireplace and sliding doors to the large west-facing patio, perfect for indoor-outdoor living. The downstairs living space also includes a half bathroom with full-size washer and dryer. Upstairs are two bedroom suites, each with their own remodeled bathroom and plenty of closet space. This home has central heating/air and comes with 2 side by side parking spaces in a secure, gated garage as well as additional shared storage. The well-maintained secure complex features a sparkling heated pool and jacuzzi, elevator and gated guest parking. A cat or small dog is allowed. Wonderful location walking distance to great local restaurants & Mar Vista Farmer's Market, the upcoming Culver Public Market, with easy access to the beach, 405 freeway and LAX. A lovely home you will enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have any available units?
4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have?
Some of 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4365 MCLAUGHLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College