Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

4348 Lockwood Ave

4348 Lockwood Avenue · (323) 897-1095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4348 Lockwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 17 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 05 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 16 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4348 Lockwood Ave.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
online portal
package receiving
The apartments at 4348 Lockwood Ave are conveniently located in one of LA's hotttest neighborhoods, Silver Lake. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's best bars and restaurants such as Cha Cha Lounge and Cliff's Edge. Walk to some of the city's best shopping destinations like Matrushka Construction and Mohawk General Store You will feel a true sense of Los Angeles living at this newly renovated property. Live Local and enjoy this unbeatable location. Our neighborhood, your place.

You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our renovated apartments all have high quality finishes that are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, provided at a great value in the neighborhood you love. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles at 4348 Lockwood Ave.

Professionally Managed by Property Mana

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500.00 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: 20lbs
Parking Details: Street parking only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 Lockwood Ave have any available units?
4348 Lockwood Ave has 4 units available starting at $1,442 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4348 Lockwood Ave have?
Some of 4348 Lockwood Ave's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4348 Lockwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4348 Lockwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 Lockwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4348 Lockwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4348 Lockwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4348 Lockwood Ave offers parking.
Does 4348 Lockwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4348 Lockwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 Lockwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4348 Lockwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4348 Lockwood Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4348 Lockwood Ave has accessible units.
Does 4348 Lockwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4348 Lockwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
