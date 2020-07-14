Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 online portal package receiving

The apartments at 4348 Lockwood Ave are conveniently located in one of LA's hotttest neighborhoods, Silver Lake. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's best bars and restaurants such as Cha Cha Lounge and Cliff's Edge. Walk to some of the city's best shopping destinations like Matrushka Construction and Mohawk General Store You will feel a true sense of Los Angeles living at this newly renovated property. Live Local and enjoy this unbeatable location. Our neighborhood, your place.



You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our renovated apartments all have high quality finishes that are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, provided at a great value in the neighborhood you love. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles at 4348 Lockwood Ave.



Professionally Managed by Property Mana