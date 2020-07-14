4348 Lockwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029 East Hollywood
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 17 · Avail. Sep 9
$1,442
Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft
Unit 05 · Avail. Sep 8
$1,442
Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft
Unit 16 · Avail. Aug 10
$1,442
Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4348 Lockwood Ave.
Amenities
24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
online portal
package receiving
The apartments at 4348 Lockwood Ave are conveniently located in one of LA's hotttest neighborhoods, Silver Lake. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's best bars and restaurants such as Cha Cha Lounge and Cliff's Edge. Walk to some of the city's best shopping destinations like Matrushka Construction and Mohawk General Store You will feel a true sense of Los Angeles living at this newly renovated property. Live Local and enjoy this unbeatable location. Our neighborhood, your place.
You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our renovated apartments all have high quality finishes that are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, provided at a great value in the neighborhood you love. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles at 4348 Lockwood Ave.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500.00 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: 20lbs
Parking Details: Street parking only.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4348 Lockwood Ave have any available units?
4348 Lockwood Ave has 4 units available starting at $1,442 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.