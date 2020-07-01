All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4338 GAYLE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4338 GAYLE Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

4338 GAYLE Drive

4338 Gayle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4338 Gayle Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
JETLINER VIEWS! FULLY FURNISHED MODERN HOME. This premier residence features an open floor plan, exquisite finishes, & stunning outdoor pool. The main level offers a grand entryway to several dining and entertaining areas, which are surrounded by all glass windows/doors to create seamless transitions to an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Kitchen is equipped w/high end quality appliances, Quartzite counter tops and porcelain floors.5 bedrooms including a master suite w/private balcony are all located upstairs and 1 guest bedroom down stairs. Amazing outdoor living which includes infinity pool, Built in BBQ, surround sound speakers and fire pits. California living at its best! Property is available for filming, photography, and for Lease. Price to be 25k per month short term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 GAYLE Drive have any available units?
4338 GAYLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4338 GAYLE Drive have?
Some of 4338 GAYLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4338 GAYLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4338 GAYLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 GAYLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4338 GAYLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4338 GAYLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4338 GAYLE Drive offers parking.
Does 4338 GAYLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4338 GAYLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 GAYLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4338 GAYLE Drive has a pool.
Does 4338 GAYLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4338 GAYLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 GAYLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4338 GAYLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College