4338 GAYLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

JETLINER VIEWS! FULLY FURNISHED MODERN HOME. This premier residence features an open floor plan, exquisite finishes, & stunning outdoor pool. The main level offers a grand entryway to several dining and entertaining areas, which are surrounded by all glass windows/doors to create seamless transitions to an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Kitchen is equipped w/high end quality appliances, Quartzite counter tops and porcelain floors.5 bedrooms including a master suite w/private balcony are all located upstairs and 1 guest bedroom down stairs. Amazing outdoor living which includes infinity pool, Built in BBQ, surround sound speakers and fire pits. California living at its best! Property is available for filming, photography, and for Lease. Price to be 25k per month short term.