Los Angeles, CA
433 S Manhattan Place
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

433 S Manhattan Place

433 South Manhattan Place · No Longer Available
Location

433 South Manhattan Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! This completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit is located in the heart of Koreatown with steps to hottest restaurants, shops, markets, etc. Bright and open floor plan with a sizable balcony accessible from living area and master room. Generous size master room with a walk-in closet and master bath. Second bedroom is also large with a spacious closet space. Virtually everything is new including kitchen and bathroom cabinets, quartz countertop, recessed lighting, blinds and fresh paint throughout. Completely move-in ready with all appliances in the unit including washer, dryer and refrigerator. 2 tandem parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 S Manhattan Place have any available units?
433 S Manhattan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 S Manhattan Place have?
Some of 433 S Manhattan Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 S Manhattan Place currently offering any rent specials?
433 S Manhattan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 S Manhattan Place pet-friendly?
No, 433 S Manhattan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 433 S Manhattan Place offer parking?
Yes, 433 S Manhattan Place offers parking.
Does 433 S Manhattan Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 S Manhattan Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 S Manhattan Place have a pool?
No, 433 S Manhattan Place does not have a pool.
Does 433 S Manhattan Place have accessible units?
No, 433 S Manhattan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 433 S Manhattan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 S Manhattan Place has units with dishwashers.

