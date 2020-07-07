433 S Manhattan Place

Amenities

Location, location, location! This completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit is located in the heart of Koreatown with steps to hottest restaurants, shops, markets, etc. Bright and open floor plan with a sizable balcony accessible from living area and master room. Generous size master room with a walk-in closet and master bath. Second bedroom is also large with a spacious closet space. Virtually everything is new including kitchen and bathroom cabinets, quartz countertop, recessed lighting, blinds and fresh paint throughout. Completely move-in ready with all appliances in the unit including washer, dryer and refrigerator. 2 tandem parking.